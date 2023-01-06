Leonard is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota due to right knee injury management, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Leonard returned to the court Thursday and totaled six points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 18 minutes, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. The 31-year-old hasn't yet played in both halves of back-to-back sets this year, but it's possible he'll be able to do so after seeing limited playing time during Thursday's blowout loss. If he's unavailable, Norman Powell and Terance Mann are candidates to see increased playing time.