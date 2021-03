Leonard (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard was a late scratch from Thursday's game against the Spurs due to right foot sorenss. The same issue is putting him in danger of missing his second straight contest. His final status will likely be determined by how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Luke Kennard and Terance Mann are likely candidates to see extra minutes should he end up sitting out again.