Leonard (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
Leonard has missed the last five games due to right foot soreness, but coach Ty Lue is hopeful that the 29-year-old will be able to return Saturday. If Leonard is unable to play, Terance Mann could see increased run for the Clippers once again.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting Wednesday, as expected•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Likely out again Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Out at least one week•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nears triple-double in return•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Active and starting•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable Sunday•