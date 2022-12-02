Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that Leonard (ankle) is participating in practice and will be questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leonard has missed the last five games due to a right ankle sprain. Lue mentioned that he will wait to see how the superstar forward's injury feels after Friday's practice to determine his status Saturday but will be on a minutes restriction when he returns, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast. Leonard's next chance to play will be in Monday's game against Charlotte if he's unavailable against Sacramento.