Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable Saturday
Leonard is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a sore left knee, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This game is not part of a back-to-back set, so this does not appear to be a load management situation. Leonard's status will presumably depend on how his knee is feeling closer to tip-off.
