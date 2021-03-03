Leonard (back) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Wizards, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Leonard was a late scratch for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due to back spasms, and he may sit out again for the Clippers' final game before the All-Star break. If he's out, Reggie Jackson would be a strong candidate to get another start.
