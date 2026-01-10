Leonard is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a right ankle sprain, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard may have tweaked his ankle during the Clippers' 121-105 win over the Nets on Friday, when he logged 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, four threes, three steals and one block over 28 minutes. He has started in each of the Clippers' last 21 games, but if he's unable to play for the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday, then Kobe Sanders and Nicolas Batum figure to be the top candidates to enter the starting five.