Leonard is questionable for Game 3 against the Mavericks on Friday due to right knee inflammation, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Leonard posted 15 points and seven rebounds in his return to action in Game 2, and while he's included in the injury report ahead of Friday's decisive contest, he did log 35 minutes in Game 2, so he should be in line to handle his regular workload in a pivotal matchup at home.