Leonard is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to left ankle soreness, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.

Leonard has been dealing with a left ankle issue since Friday's game against the Lakers, though it hasn't prevented him from playing since. His absence would likely result in Bennedict Mathurin or Kobe Sanders entering the Clippers' starting lineup for Thursday's game. Leonard has averaged 30.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break.