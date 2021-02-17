Leonard (lower leg) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Utah, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 29-year-old sat out the back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday due to the bruised lower leg, but he may be able to retake the court against the Jazz. Leonard's availability will be especially important Wednesday for the Clippers with Paul George (toe) and Nicolas Batum (concussion) already ruled out.