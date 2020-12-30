Leonard (mouth) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Leonard was questionable for Tuesday's game as well and ended up not seeing the court. If he misses again, Luke Kennard would likely remain in the starting five.
