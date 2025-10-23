Leonard generated 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 29 minutes of Wednesday's 129-108 loss to Utah.

Leonard's performance was a far cry from what we've come to expect from the now-34-year-old. He attempted the fifth most shots of any Clippers player and failed to make a significant impact elsewhere, resulting in a team-worst negative 25 plus-minus. While it's just one game, Leonard's age may be catching up to him. His points per game have declined every regular season since 2019-2020, and he logged his fewest rebounds and assists per game in 2024-25 since 2017-18, when he played merely nine regular-season games.