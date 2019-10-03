Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ramping up activity
Leonard went through part of the scrimmage portion of Wednesday's practice, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Leonard had been limited in recent days, and while he was only allowed to take part in some of Wednesday's contact drills, this still represents a step in the right direction. The Clippers are expected to continue monitoring Leonard's workload throughout the preseason, and it's unclear just how aggressive the team will be when it comes to resting him during the regular season. When asked Wednesday about his plan for the rest of training camp, Leonard said he'll continue to manage his workload on a day-by-day basis. "Just taking it day by day and just working things out, really," Leonard said. "Everything is going great right now. I just don't want to push it over the top or go on an uphill incline right now with this being my first three days."
