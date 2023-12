Leonard (hip) was a full participant at Sunday's practice, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Leonard's four-game absence due to a left hip bruise could come to an end Monday against Miami, although coach Tyronn Lue was non-committal on Leonard officially suiting up. Nonetheless, Leonard is trending in the right direction to re-join his Clippers squad that was unable to beat Boston or Oklahoma City without him, salvaging the past week with wins over Memphis and Charlotte.