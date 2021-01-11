Leonard finished with 35 points (14-22 FG, 7-9 3Pt) four assists, three steals and two boards across 38 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 130-127 win over the Bulls.

Leonard eclipsed 10,000 points for his career Sunday, drilling a three-pointer in third quarter en route to setting a new season high in scoring. After a somewhat erratic start to the season, Leonard has resumed his efficient ways over the past four games, hitting 56.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 55 percent of his shots beyond the arc over that stretch.