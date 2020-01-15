Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Reaches new season high in scoring

Leonard notched a season-high 43 points (14-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Leonard sat out the final 12 minutes with the Clippers entering the final quarter with a 35-point lead, but three quarters was still plenty of time for the reigning NBA Finals MVP to surpass his previous season high of 42 points. The efficiency from both the field and three-point range was especially encouraging for Leonard, who hasn't been quite as prolific in those areas compared to past years. He's at least been in prime form of late -- and at an optimal time, too, with Paul George (hamstring) sidelined -- averaging 36.3 points over his last three outings on 55.6/86.4/41.7 percent shooting splits.