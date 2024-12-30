Los Angeles recalled Leonard from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Sunday.
Leonard practiced in the G League over the weekend as the next step in his rebab. He's targeting a return to action Jan. 4 against the Hawks as long as he doesn't have any setbacks.
