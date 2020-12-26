Leonard (face) received eight stitches following Friday's win over the Nuggets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard suffered a facial laceration in the fourth quarter of Friday's game that forced him out for the remainder of the contest. However, he was in good spirits after the game despite receiving eight stitches. Coach Ty Lue said after the game that Leonard is still being evaluated, but the 29-year-old is believed to be fine, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. Prior to leaving the Christmas Day matchup, Leonard posted 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block over 30 minutes. His status for Sunday's game against Dallas is still unclear.