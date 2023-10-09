Leonard had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two steals across 15 minutes in Sunday's 101-96 preseason loss against the Jazz.

Leonard is expected to see more minutes as preseason advances to be ready for the start of the regular season. Over the final 35 regular-season games of 2022-23, Leonard averaged 27.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.1 minutes per game. He is expected to operate as Los Angeles' main offensive threat.