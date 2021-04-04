Leonard recorded 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals Sunday in a 104-86 win against the Lakers.

Leonard stepped up by logging a comprehensive stat line to help the Clippers end their two-game losing streak. It was Leonard's second game (first since Jan. 1 at Utah) this year with at least 10 rebounds and seven assists. Those more than made up for his relatively diminished scoring output, as he finished only four points away from a season low in that category.