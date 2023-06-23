Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank announced Thursday that Leonard underwent a clean-up procedure on his right knee June 6 and is expected to be fully recovered for training camp, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard was limited to 52 games last season while managing his return from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2020-21 postseason, and he then sustained a torn meniscus and missed the final three games of the Clippers' loss to the Suns in the Western Conference Quarterfinals in April. Even if the veteran forward, who will turn 32 years old next week, opens the campaign fully healthy, he's unlikely to come close to playing a full slate given he hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since 2016.