Leonard (knee) won't play in Game 4 on Saturday versus Phoenix, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Leonard will miss his second straight game Saturday due to a right knee sprain. Norman Powell figures to draw another start in the star forward's absence. Leonard's next chance to suit up will be Game 5 on Tuesday.
