Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Leonard will miss a fourth straight game to begin the Western Conference Finals due to his knee injury. The exact nature of his injury isn't yet known, but he's continued to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis for now. Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson should continue to see increased run in Leonard's absence.