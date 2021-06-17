Leonard (knee) will not play in Game 6 against the Jazz on Friday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The team did not provide any updates on Leonard's injury, but went ahead and ruled him out for a potential series-clinching Game 6. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the team fears Leonard suffered an ACL injury, but it remains unclear how severe the issue is. Terance Mann got the start in Game 5 and went for 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes.