Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Remains out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Janis Carr of the Southern California News Group reports.
Leonard will miss a third straight game due to an ankle sprain. The team will likely continue to rely on Nicolas Batum in the starting lineup, with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Christie receiving more time off the bench.
