Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder for rest purposes, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Leonard was initially taken off the injury report for Sunday's game, but he'll rest for a second straight game ahead of the playoffs. Luke Kennard will start in his place, while Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum could also see increased run.
