Leonard (knee) remains out Thursday against Detroit, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard will need at least one more game to recover from a right knee injury. The veteran forward hasn't appeared in a matchup since logging 21 points and posting 11 points Oct. 23 against Phoenix. There also isn't an official timetable for his return.
