Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Remains out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Leonard will miss a second straight game due to an ankle issue. The superstar forward continues to be load-managed, with the team likely turning to Nicolas Batum and Bogdan Bogdanovic to fill the void.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Status uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Strikes for game-high 34 on Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in win over Portland•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Dazzles with 27 points in blowout•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Struggles in season opener•