Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Rest plan unclear
Coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that he hasn't decided if Leonard will be rested for either half of the team's upcoming back-to-back set against Milwaukee and Portland, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
Leonard was held out of a game against Utah last week for rest purposes, but Rivers won't tip his hand either way as the Clippers' Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set approaches. Keep an eye out for a more definitive update as the matchup with Milwaukee nears.
