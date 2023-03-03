Leonard will not play Friday due to right knee injury management, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will sit out Friday, with the Clippers continuing to play it safe in preparation for what they hope will be a deep playoff run. With Norman Powell (shoulder) likely to be sidelined as well, managers could consider picking up either Eric Gordon or Terrance Mann. The Clippers following game will be again the Grizzlies on Sunday, giving Leonard ample time in which to prepare for what should be a crucial matchup for both teams.