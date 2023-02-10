Leonard will not play Friday due to right knee injury management, Joey Linn of SI.com

Leonard will miss his 26th game of the season Friday as the Clippers continue to play it safe with the superstar forward's touchy knee injury. Norman Powell is the favorite to step into the starting lineup, while Amir Coffey and Nicolas Batum are candidates to see expanded run off the bench. Leonard's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Golden State.