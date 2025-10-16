Head coach Tyronn Lue said after Wednesday's 109-91 preseason win over Sacramento that Leonard wouldn't play again until the regular season, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will get an extended rest ahead of the Clippers' Oct. 22 regular-season opener, as he won't play in Friday's exhibition against Golden State. Leonard logged 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes Wednesday. He should be a full-go once the regular season arrives.