Leonard will not play in Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers for rest purposes, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Clippers are playing the first game in a back-to-back set and it appears their approach with Leonard will not chance in the NBA's restart bubble. As a result, Paul George and Lou Williams have to carry a little more of the offensive load, while Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris could potentially see some more minutes on the wing. The 29-year-old will presumably be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Nets.