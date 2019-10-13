Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Resting Sunday
Leonard will not play in Sunday's preseason game against Melbourne, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Leonard made his Clippers debut last week, but he'll sit Sunday's game out for rest purposes, as the team attempts to limit the strain on its best player during the preseason.
