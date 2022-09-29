Clippers coach Ty Lue said that Leonard (knee) will rest and not play in Thursday's practice or Friday's preseason opener, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Lue said that Leonard went through the team's first three practices without any issues. The superstar forward is on a good track to play once the regular season begins, but expect the Clippers to continue with load management procedures. Leonard joins Paul George, John Wall and Reggie Jackson for sitting out Friday's preseason opener.