Leonard will not play in Thursday's game versus the Heat for injury management purposes, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The injury management links back to Leonard's recent ankle troubles, but it sounds primarily like just a rest night in the second game of a back-to-back set. Joining him on the sidelines are Terance Mann (concussion) and Norman Powell (groin), while Marcus Morris (illness) and John Wall (knee) appear set to rejoin the action. Leonard figures to retake the floor Saturday in Washington.