Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Resting Wednesday vs. Bucks
Leonard will be out for load management Wednesday against the Bucks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Leonard will be getting the night off for the first game of a back-to-back set. In his absence, Maurice Harkless, Rodney McGruder, Patrick Patterson and JaMychal Green are all candidates to see extra minutes.
