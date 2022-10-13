Leonard won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against Denver, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Leonard will rest during the team's final preseason game of the season. The Clippers begin the regular season next Thursday, Oct. 20 versus the Lakers.
