Leonard scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt) to go along with six assists and five rebounds across 30 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets.
Leonard played for only the second time in the team's last 11 games, but he returned to a fairly significant workload. Despite playing a relatively passive on offense, he shot efficiently and also chipped in a typical number of boards and assists. Most importantly, Leonard told media after the game that he felt fine and that he doesn't expect his foot injury to significantly impact his game going forward.
