Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Returns to action Friday
Leonard amassed 19 points (9-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-97 loss to the Spurs.
Leonard was back in the lineup Friday after sitting out the previous game as part of his injury management plan. He was able to contribute across the board but struggled from the field, ending with just 35 percent on 23 shot attempts. The missed games are a source of frustration, however, he is still putting up top-10 numbers on a per-game basis. If you drafted Leonard, you knew what you were getting yourself into and you simply need to take a deep breath any time he is on the sidelines.
