Leonard posted 28 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 122-112 win over the Sixers.

Leonard showed no ill effects from the foot injury that sidelined him Thursday, and he did his best to ruin Doc Rivers' welcome-home party in the Staples Center. It was likely a case of deja-vu for Rivers, who watched Leonard and Paul George work some nifty transition plays that left the Sixers flat-footed. Leonard's only knock is his propensity to sit on the occasional back-to-back, which can prove frustrating for managers in weekly leagues.