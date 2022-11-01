Leonard (knee) won't travel for the team's upcoming road trip Wednesday in Houston and Friday in San Antonio, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Lenoard will miss at least two more contests following this latest news, meaning he won't appear in six straight due to a right knee issue. Head coach Tyronn Lue noted that Leonard is growing increasingly frustrated with the injury, but he is slowly returning to health, per Youngmisuk. Leonard's next opportunity to return will arrive Sunday against the Jazz.