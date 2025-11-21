Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Leonard was a partial practice participant Thursday, but it doesn't sound like the Clippers have cleared him for contact. The star forward remains out indefinitely with an ankle sprain. In the interim, Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders should have a boost in streaming appeal.
