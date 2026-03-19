Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) won't play Thursday in New Orleans, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Leonard will skip the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he should be back for Saturday's game in Dallas. With Leonard out, Kris Dunn could return to the starting unit, and there will be more minutes available for Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller.
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