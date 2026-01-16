Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Raptors, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Leonard is missing his first contest since Nov. 22 due to an ankle injury. The star forward's next chance to play comes Monday in Washington. Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders are both worthy of streaming consideration in fantasy leagues Friday.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drains seven threes in victory•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes for 35 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Will play on minutes restriction•