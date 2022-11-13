Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard will be unavailable once again as he continues to deal with a knee injury. He played 5-on-5 prior to Friday's practice session, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Saturday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Officially ruled out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Progressing, but without timetable•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not facing Jazz on Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out for road trip•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Out for back-to-back set•