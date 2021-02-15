Leonard (lower leg) will not play in Monday's game against Miami, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

A lower-leg bruise will keep Leonard out of a second straight game after he was withheld from Sunday night's win over the Cavs. Paul George (toe) and Patrick Beverley (rest) will also sit out for the Clippers, who play three more games in Week 9, including back-to-back matchups against Utah on Wednesday and Friday.