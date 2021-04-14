Leonard (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

A sore right foot continues to plague Leonard, who will miss a third straight game as the Clippers play on the second half of a back-to-back set. Los Angeles will also be without Paul George (rest) on Wednesday, so expect the likes of Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum to pick up increased minutes.