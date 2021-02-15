Leonard has been ruled out of Sunday's game agains the Cavs due to a lower-leg bruise, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
This is the first we've heard of the ailment, but Leonard will be held out -- likely on a precautionary basis -- as the Clippers play on the front end of a back-to-back set. Consider Leonard day-to-day until the Clippers say otherwise.
