Leonard has been ruled out of Sunday's game agains the Cavs due to a lower-leg bruise, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

This is the first we've heard of the ailment, but Leonard will be held out -- likely on a precautionary basis -- as the Clippers play on the front end of a back-to-back set. Consider Leonard day-to-day until the Clippers say otherwise.

