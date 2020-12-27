Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Leonard (mouth) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard will miss his first game of the season after he suffered a mouth laceration when he was accidentally struck in the face by teammate Serge Ibaka during Friday's win over the Nuggets. Per Youngmisuk, Leonard required eight stitches to seal the wound, but he otherwise seems to have avoided a significant injury, which should give him a chance to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Timberwolves. In Leonard's absence, Luke Kennard will start on the wing, and Nicolas Batum could pick up more minutes as well.